Keystone XL pipeline cleared by Nebraska Supreme Court

TC Energy's (TRP -0.1% ) Keystone XL pipeline is a step closer to beginning construction after Nebraska's top court upheld the route that previously was approved by the state's Public Service Commission, but this was not the company's preferred route.

The project continues to face legal obstacles, most notably a lawsuit in Montana after a federal judge ruled that Pres. Trump's 2017 cross-border permit for the pipeline expansion had failed to consider all impacts as required by federal law.

The Nebraska Supreme Court ruling "is another important step as we advance towards building this vital energy infrastructure project," TC Energy's CEO Russ Girling says.

The company said last year that it has sufficient support from shippers to go ahead with the project - now expected to cost ~$8B - but has not said whether it actually will move forward.