Court postpones antitrust ruling against Qualcomm

Qualcomm (QCOM -2.7% ) wins a partial stay from the U.S. Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals against the enforcement of a sweeping antitrust ruling in a lawsuit brought by the Federal Trade Commission.

Shares popped higher on initial word of the ruling before tumbling into the red along with most other equities after Pres. Trump reacted to China's new tariffs on U.S. goods and Fed Chair Powell's Jackson Hole speech.

QCOM had asked the court to stay a May decision by a U.S. District Judge that ordered major changes to how QCOM licenses its technology, which would have required the company to renegotiate all its existing chip and patent deals.

Today's ruling placed on hold the provisions of the earlier ruling that required QCOM to grant patent licenses to rival chip suppliers and end its practice of requiring its chip customers to sign a patent license before purchasing chips.

The latest court action is not a final word on the merits of QCOM's appeal, but it suggests the company has a legitimate chance of winning.