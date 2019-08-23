Volkswagen recalls 679K cars in U.S.

Volkswagen (OTCPK:VWAGY) orders up a recall in the U.S. of 679K vehicles due to an electrical issue that increases rollaway risk.

The automaker said drivers could remove the key after stopping without placing the car in park, increasing the risk of the car rolling away.

The automaker says a buildup of silicate on a shift lever micro switch contact could allow the key to be removed without a warning that the car is still in park. Dealers will install an additional switch and circuit board and disable a micro switch on affected cars.

The recall action covers Jetta, Beetle, Beetle Convertible, Golf, Golf Sportwagen and GTI models from 2011 through 2019.