Stocks, bond yields swoon as trade war ratchets up

After a morning of market swings, the three major U.S stock averages are squarely in the red as the China-U.S. trade war escalates.

Tech, energy, and consumer discretionary sectors take the biggest hits as investors await President Trump's response this afternoon to China's tariffs announced this morning.

Tech-heavy Nasdaq slides 2.2% , the S&P 500 -1.8% and Dow -1.7% in midday trading.

Cboe Volatility Index, also called the "fear index", jumps 22% to 20.35.

Looking at S&P 500 industry sectors, information technology ( -2.6% ), energy ( -2.1% ), and consumer discretionary ( -2.0% ) decline the most, while traditional defensive sectors, real estate ( -0.4% ) and utilities (-0.5%) fall the least.

Crude oil sinks 3.2% to $53.60 per barrel.

Investors turn toward risk-off investments like bonds and gold. 10-year Treasury yield falls 9 basis points to 1.53% and the 2-year yield also down 9 bps to 1.531% -- meaning the inverted yield curve is back.

Gold gains 1.7% to $1,5340.00 per ounce.

Dollar Index slumps 0.4% to 97.77.