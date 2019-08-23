Stocks, bond yields swoon as trade war ratchets up

After a morning of market swings, the three major U.S stock averages are squarely in the red as the China-U.S. trade war escalates.
Tech, energy, and consumer discretionary sectors take the biggest hits as investors await President Trump's response this afternoon to China's tariffs announced this morning.
Tech-heavy Nasdaq slides 2.2%, the S&P 500 -1.8% and Dow -1.7% in midday trading.
Cboe Volatility Index, also called the "fear index", jumps 22% to 20.35.
Looking at S&P 500 industry sectors, information technology (-2.6%), energy (-2.1%), and consumer discretionary (-2.0%) decline the most, while traditional defensive sectors, real estate (-0.4%) and utilities (-0.5%) fall the least.
Crude oil sinks 3.2% to $53.60 per barrel.
Investors turn toward risk-off investments like bonds and gold. 10-year Treasury yield falls 9 basis points to 1.53% and the 2-year yield also down 9 bps to 1.531% -- meaning the inverted yield curve is back.
Gold gains 1.7% to $1,5340.00 per ounce.
Dollar Index slumps 0.4% to 97.77.
Across the Atlantic, Stoxx Europe 600 Index closed down 0.8% and the FTSE 100 Index ended the session off 0.5%.
