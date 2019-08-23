Export-Import Bank to seek $5B loan for Mozambique LNG project
- The U.S. Export-Import Bank says intends to vote on a $5B direct loan for the development of a liquefied natural gas project in Mozambique, marking the bank's biggest export financing deal in years.
- Ex-Im says the financing could support 16,400 U.S. jobs over the planned five-year construction period related to exports of goods and services for the engineering, procurement and construction of the onshore LNG plant and related facilities among suppliers in several U.S. states.
- The bank estimates interest and fee income from the transaction of more than $600M from a consortium led by Occidental Petroleum's (NYSE:OXY) recently acquired Anadarko Petroleum.
