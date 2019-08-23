Sinclair closes purchase of Fox regional sports nets

Sinclair Broadcast Group (SBGI -3.6% ) has wrapped up a long and winding acquisition of 21 former Fox regional sports networks from Disney (DIS -1.9% ).

The deal (including Fox College Sports) values the RSNs at $10.6B enterprise value, with a purchase price of $9.6B after adjusting for minority interests.

As previously reported, he deal excludes the multibillion-dollar YES Network.

Entertainer/entrepreneur Byron Allen has agreed to become an equity/content partner in a new indirect subsidiary covering the RSNs.

Financing: a $1.4B cash contribution from Sinclair, $1B in preferred equity issued by a subsidiary, a $3.3B secured term B loan facility, $3.1B in secured notes and $1.8B in senior notes.