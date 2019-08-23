Rig counts post big drops in latest weekly survey

The U.S. total active drilling rig count resumes its decline after a one-week break, falling by 19 to 916, according to Baker Hughes' latest weekly report.

U.S. oil rigs shed 16 to 754, dropping to its lowest total since January 2018, and gas rigs fell 3 to 162.

A year ago, the U.S. total rig count was 1,044, with 860 oil rigs and 182 gas rigs.

WTI crude oil remains sharply lower as the U.S.-China trade war escalates, -3.6% to $53.32/bbl.

