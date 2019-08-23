Dollar weakens amid chatter of currency intervention

President Trump's tweets complaining about the Fed and the strength of the U.S. dollar sent the greenback down against almost all of its Group-of-10 peers and has fueled talk that the U.S. may move to weaken its currency.

Invesco DB Bullish ETF (NYSEARCA:UUP) sinks 0.5% ; the U.S. Dollar Index fell a similar amount.

The biggest decline was against the yen, down 1.1% , to 105.33 yen to the dollar.

“The risk of FX intervention by the U.S. has always been a distinct possibility,” Calvin Tse, the head of North American G-10 currency strategy at Citigroup, told Bloomberg News. “After his comments this morning, I believe it is something he is seriously considering.”

Earlier this month, Trump said he doesn't plan to devalue the dollar because Fed rate cuts "would automatically bring down the dollar a little bit."

ETFs: UUP, UDN, USDU