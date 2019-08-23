UBS ends overweight position in emerging markets equities

UBS closes its overweight position on emerging-market stocks vs. U.S. government bonds, citing risks to the global economic outlook, writes UBS Global Wealth Management chief investment officer Mark Haefele.

"Until we see stabilization in the economic or earnings data, or material change in the U.S.-China trade conflict, we do not regard the current environment as conducive to taking on outsized risk," he said.

Note that in the past six months, iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (EEM -1.5% ) has declined 7.9% vs. S&P 500's increase of 4.7%.

ETFs: EEM, VWO, IEMG, EDC, SCHE