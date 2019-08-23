Tariff escalation rips up apparel and footwear stocks

The volatility continues in the apparel sector after China retaliates against the U.S. with new tariffs.
While some apparel manufacturing and sourcing has already been moved to other parts of Asia, companies face significantly higher costs if the escalation continues.
A weaker-than-anticipated earnings report from Foot Locker (FL -17%) is also influencing trading with some names.
Notable decliners include G-III Apparel (GIII -5.9%), Under Armour (UAA -4.8%), Vince Holdings (VNCE -4.4%), PVH (PVH -4.3%), Caleres (CAL -5.7%), Steven Madden (SHOO -5.8%), Vera Bradley (VRA -4%), Crocs (CROX -3.7%), Fossil (FOSL -3%), Deckers Outdoor (DECK -2.6%), Ralph Lauren ,(RL -4.1%), Kontoor Brands (KTB -3.6%), Carter's (CRI -3.5%), Capri Holdings (CPRI -3.6%) and Levis Strauss (LEVI -2.5%).
