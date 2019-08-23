Intuit +3.1% as analysts boost targets after beat

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) is up 3.1% against a crumbly market, and tagged its biggest intraday gain in more than two years after Q4 earnings.

Analysts were upbeat about Online Ecosystem growth against a tough comparison and noted full-year outlook seemed healthy from a company that tends to guide conservatively.

Jefferies and Guggenheim each raised their price target to $320 (matching Street highs) -- now implying 12.6% upside -- while Stifel and Deutsche Bank settled on $315.

Guggenheim's Ken Wong says the outlook is not only strong but feels "conservative enough" that some upside could be expected. At Jefferies, Brent Thill says QuickBooks Live's launch could generate "significant surprises" to the upside.

On the more bearish side, Barclays raised its target to $276.

Sell-side analysts rate it Outperform on average and Seeking Alpha authors are Bullish; the stock has a Quant Rating of Neutral.

