Gloom gets worse for U.S. farmers, ag shares after trade war escalation

November soybean futures in Chicago fall as much as 1.3% after China announced additional tariffs on $75B of U.S. goods, including an added 5% tariff on soybeans and 10% on pork as of Sept. 1; corn and cotton products also are on the list.

China, the world's top soy importer, already had a 25% tariff on soybeans and has curbed purchases of U.S. farm products for months, but "as far as supply and demand, it means nothing because buyers weren't buying anyway," says Arlan Suderman, chief commodities economist at INTL FCStone. "It's more about making headlines than it is actually changing the amount of soybeans that flow between the U.S. and China."

Among agriculture-related names: TWI -6.2% , TITN -6.1% , ANDE -5% , MOS -4.9% , DE -4.5% , AGCO -3.3% , CAT -3.1% , CMI -2.7% , BG -2.6% , CF -2.2% , ADM -1.2% .

