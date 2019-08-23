Highest bid for Petrobras LPG unit to Itausa - Reuters

A group led by Brazilian investment firm Itausa Investimentos delivered the highest bid to acquire Petrobras' (NYSE:PBR) LPG distribution unit, Reuters reports, without providing financial details.

Itausa and its local partner now will discuss details of the sale contract in a similar process to the sale of PBR's TAG gas pipeline network to Engie, according to the report.

PBR had sold the LPG unit in 2016 to local rival Ultrapar Participaçõesfor 2.8B reais ($687M), but the deal was blocked by Brazil's CADE antitrust regulator.