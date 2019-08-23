Sinclair turns attention to AT&T sports nets - WSJ

With the ink still drying on its completed purchase of 21 former Fox regional sports nets, Sinclair Broadcast Group (SBGI -2.4% ) is turning its attention to more.

Sinclair CEO Chris Ripley tells the WSJ that the company is particularly interested in four regional sports outlets owned by AT&T (T -1.3% ) that are reportedly on the block.

“We of course would be very interested in looking at those and filling out our regional sports network footprint,” Ripley says of the four networks (in Seattle, Colorado, Pittsburgh and the Southwest).

Sinclair derives 75% of its revenue from local sports and news, Ripley says, "the sweet spot of where you want to be in the streaming wars.”