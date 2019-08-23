Oasis Petroleum started with Buy at MKM on Williston, Delaware strength

Oasis Petroleum (OAS -6.3% ) shares are not helped today by a bullish recommendation from MKM Partners, as oil and gas names are battered following the latest escalation of the U.S.-China trade war.

Citing OAS's position as an "oil-dominant" producer in the Williston and Delaware Basin, MKM's John Gerdes initiates coverage with a Buy rating and $5 price target, saying his composite cost-of-capital model values OAS's business at ~7x expected cash generation for 2020, and his 2019 production expectation of 88.5M boe/day is at the high end of the company's expected 88.5M-86.8M boe/day range.

OAS's average Sell Side Rating is Hold, its Seeking Alpha Authors Rating is Bullish, and its Quant Rating is Neutral.