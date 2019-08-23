Good news/bad news: Thin pickings make conclusions elusive

It may have been difficult to focus on the few economic reports in a week dominated by FOMC minutes, Jerome Powell's Jackson Hole speech, China imposing new tariffs, and President Trump vowing retaliation.

Here's what we have. Be cautious about drawing any conclusions -- the data points are sparse and three out of the five are July's figures.

Stronger-than-expected: The labor market continues to exhibit strength according to this week's jobless claims; initial jobless claims fell 12K to 209, less than the 216K expected and continuous claims of 1.674M compared with the 1.700M consensus.