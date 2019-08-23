Good news/bad news: Thin pickings make conclusions elusive

It may have been difficult to focus on the few economic reports in a week dominated by FOMC minutes, Jerome Powell's Jackson Hole speech, China imposing new tariffs, and President Trump vowing retaliation.
Here's what we have. Be cautious about drawing any conclusions -- the data points are sparse and three out of the five are July's figures.
Stronger-than-expected: The labor market continues to exhibit strength according to this week's jobless claims; initial jobless claims fell 12K to 209, less than the 216K expected and continuous claims of 1.674M compared with the 1.700M consensus.
July leading indicators rose quicker than expected, up 0.5%, to 112.2 vs. the +0.2% estimate and reversed a 0.1% decline in June; coincident economic index rose 0.2% to 106.2 and lagging economic index improved 0.6% to 108.5.
July existing home sales rebounded, up 2.5%to 5.420M vs. 5.385M consensus; better yet, June existing home sales were revised up to 5.290M vs. prior reading of 5.270M.
Weaker-than-expected: August PMI composite flash index of 50.9 trailed the 5.19 consensus and unexpectedly fell from 51.6 in July as both manufacturing and services readings came in lower than expected.
July new home sales of 635K were just shy of the 645K expected and fell from 728K prior; however the June number was revised up from the initial 646K reading.
Volume ramps up next week: On Monday, the July durable goods report; on Tuesday, watch for August consumer confidence; on Thursday, revised Q2 GDP, July pending home sales, and July goods trade balance; on Friday, July PCE price index, August Chicago PMI, and August Michigan consumer sentiment.
Subscribe for full text news in your inbox