Crestwood Equity upped at RBC on expectations for free cash flow ramp

Crestwood Equity Partners (CEQP -1.1% ) sustains lighter losses than most energy names in today's trade, as RBC Capital upgrades shares to Outperform from Sector Perform and raises its price target to $44 from $40 based on expectations for rising free cash flow in 2020.

RBC analyst Elvira Scotto notes larger projects are coming online this year and in early 2020, which will result in an increase in cash flow and a meaningful decline in capex growth.

Scotto expects CEQP to boast one of the strongest balance sheets when it exits 2020, which provides financial flexibility to return more cash to shareholders and better withstand commodity price volatility.

CEQP's average Sell Side Rating is Outperform and its Seeking Alpha Authors Rating is Bullish, while its Quant Rating is Neutral.