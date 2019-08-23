Lilly's baricitinib successful in third late-stage dermatitis study

A Phase 3 clinical trial, BREEZE-AD7, evaluating Eli Lilly's (LLY -1.4% ) oral JAK inhibitor baricitinib, added to standard-of-care topical corticosteroids, in patients with moderate-to-severe atopic dermatitis met the primary endpoint of a statistically significant proportion of participants achieving clear or almost clear skin at week 16 compared to placebo.

No new safety signals were reported.

Two earlier Phase 3s, BREEZE-AD1 and BREEZE-AD2, were also successful.

Topline data from two remaining Phase 3s will be announced in Q4/Q1 2020.