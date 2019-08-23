Lilly's baricitinib successful in third late-stage dermatitis study

A Phase 3 clinical trial, BREEZE-AD7, evaluating Eli Lilly's (LLY -1.4%) oral JAK inhibitor baricitinib, added to standard-of-care topical corticosteroids, in patients with moderate-to-severe atopic dermatitis met the primary endpoint of a statistically significant proportion of participants achieving clear or almost clear skin at week 16 compared to placebo.
No new safety signals were reported.
Two earlier Phase 3s, BREEZE-AD1 and BREEZE-AD2, were also successful.
Topline data from two remaining Phase 3s will be announced in Q4/Q1 2020.
Lilly in-licensed baricitinib, branded as Olumiant, from Incyte (INCY -4%) in December 2009. The FDA approved it in June 2018 for rheumatoid arthritis.
Subscribe for full text news in your inbox