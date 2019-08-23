Amazon's audible sued by publishers over text conversion feature

Publishers sue Amazon's (AMZN -3.2% ) Audible, alleging a mobile-app feature planned by the audio-book company will violate copyrights by converting narrated works into unauthorized text, Bloomberg reports, citing a complaint filed in Mahnattan today.

Audible's licenses for audio-books don't include text versions, and the machine-generated transcriptions may contain errors that hurt the quality of the works, according to the complaint filed by CBS Corp.'s (CBS -3.7% ) Simon & Schuster, Penguin Random House, and Scholastic (SCHL -2.6% ).

The feature may also compete with physical books and ebook as well as "cross-format" products that use both text and audio, the publishers said.