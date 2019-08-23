Boeing shares supported by potential 737 MAX progress

Boeing (BA +0.6% ), whose shares often suffer from negative news on the U.S.-China trade front, is holding up surprisingly well today on support from a recent batch of potentially good news; in fact, it is the only stock on the Dow Industrials to post a gain.

The grounded 737 MAX could be certified and back in service as early as October, The Seattle Times reported after yesterday's close.

The Federal Aviation Administration said it would invite pilots from carriers around the world to participate in simulator tests as part of the process of testing and validating new procedures on the plane.

And a prominent analyst said the FAA certification flight for the 737 MAX could take place in 4-6 weeks, which he would consider a "key milestone" in Boeing's efforts to return the line of jets to service.