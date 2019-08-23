U.S. crude -2% as new China tariffs reignite fears of weaker demand

Crude oil futures settled lower but off their worst levels of the day, as U.S. WTI ended -2.1% to $54.17/bbl with Brent -1% to $59.34/bbl, after China said it would impose tariffs on $75B worth of additional U.S. products including crude imports.

"Tit-for-tat escalation in the trade war is weighing on economic sentiment and stoking oil demand concerns," says Matt Smith, director of commodity research at ClipperData.

Crude oil (USO -2.8% ) is ~18% below its April peak, and analysts are wary that softening demand and steady supply will result in a glut.

Prices "could be on track to head back lower towards the lows of both June and August near $50-$51/bbl" before balancing out and finding support, says futures broker Jace Jarboe with Daniels Trading in Chicago.

Among today's biggest losers: TELL -18.4% , WLL -13.1% , UNT -11.5% , SPN -10.4% , SDRL -9.7% , NBR -9% , DNR -8.9% , CHK -8.7% , FET -8.5% , SWN -7.6% .

ETFs: USO, XLE, OIH, XOP, OIL, UWT, UCO, DWT, SCO, BNO, DBO, DTO, USL, OLO, SZO, OLEM, WTIU, OILK, OILX, WTID, USOI, USOU, USOD