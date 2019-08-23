BOE head urges digital currency to end dollar dominance
Aug. 23, 2019
- Mark Carney, who heads the Bank of England, has a suggestion that could help weaken the U.S. dollar.
- "Technology has the potential to disrupt the network externalities that prevent the incumbent global reserve currency from being displaced," he said in a speech at the Fed's central bank economic symposium in Jackson Hole.
- In other words, digital currencies may have a role in weaning the world off of the U.S. dollar as the global reserve currency, Carney said.
- He posits: "It is an open question whether such a new Synthetic Hegemonic Currency (SHC) would be best provided by the public sector, perhaps through a network of central bank digital currencies."
- "It is worth considering how an SHC in the IMFS (international monetary and financial system) could support better global outcomes, given the scale of the challenges of the current IMFS and the risks in transition to a new hegemonic reserve currency like the Renminbi," he said.
- Such a currency "could dampen the domineering influence of the U.S. dollar on global trade," he said.
- And by reducing the influence of the U.S. on the global financial cycle, "this would help reduce the volatility of capital flows to emerging market economies," he said.
- U.S. Dollar Index is down 0.6% to 97.62 after President Trump wrote a series of tweets this morning blasting the Fed and railing against China.
- Invesco DB USD Bullish ETF (UUP -0.5%) also falls.
