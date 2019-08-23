Proofpoint closes $920M note offering

Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) completes the offering, representing $800M of 0.25% convertible notes due 2024 and the full exercise of a greenshoe option for an additional $120M principal amount of notes.

Initial conversion rate of 6.4941 shares of common stock per $1,000 principal amount of notes, representing initial conversion price of ~$153.99 per share, a premium of ~37.5% to Proofpoint's Aug. 20, 2019 closing price.

Proofpoint used ~$83.7M of the proceeds to pay the cost of the capped call transactions and expects to use the remaining proceeds for general corporate purposes, which may include acquisitions or other strategic transactions.

The company currently has no agreements or understandings with respect to any such acquisitions or transactions.