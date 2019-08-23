Fed's Clarida doesn't see greater risk of recession

Federal Reserve Vice Chair Richard Clarida admits that the "global economy has worsened" since the Fed's July meeting, but still sees the U.S. economy "in a good place."

Furthermore, he doesn't see an elevated risk of recession, he said in an interview on CNBC.

“I think you have to look at a broad range of indicators, but the ones I focus on are not signalling an elevated risk of a recession,” Clarida said.

“My guess is next year the economy will be at or above trend growth under appropriate policy," he said.