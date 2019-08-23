On the Move

NUGT, JNUG, DUST and SIL among weekly ETF movers

|About: VanEck Vectors - Double L... (URR)|By:, SA News Editor

Gainers: Euro 2X ETN Vaneck (NYSEARCA:URR+24.3%. Direxion Junior Gold Mine Bull 3X (NYSEARCA:JNUG+14.9%. Gold Miners Bull 3X Direxion ETF (NYSEARCA:NUGT+13.6%. Direxion S&P Biotech Bear 3X (NYSEARCA:LABD+12.0%. Direxion Natural Gas Bear 3X (NYSEARCA:GASX+11.8%.

Losers: Direxion Junior Gold Mine Bear 3X (NYSEARCA:JDST-17.0%. Direxion Brazil Bull 3X (NYSEARCA:BRZU-15.7%. Gold Miners Bear 3X Direxion ETF (NYSEARCA:DUST-14.2%. Natural Gas Bull 3X Direxion (NYSEARCA:GASL-13.4%. Direxion S&P Biotech Bull 3X (NYSEARCA:LABU-12.0%.

Top non-leveraged gainers: G-X MSCI Pakistan ETF (NYSEARCA:PAK+10.9%. Purefunds ISE Junior Silver ETF (NYSEARCA:SILJ+7.8%. Global Silver Miners Ishares MSCI ETF (BATS:SLVP+7.1%. Ipath S&P 500 VIX Mid-Term Futures ETN (BATS:VXZ+5.7%. G-X Silver Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SIL+5.6%.

Top non-leveraged losers: Amplify Seymour Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:CNBS) -6.7%. Spinnaker ETF Series The Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:THCX) -6.1%. Advisorshares Pure Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:YOLO-6.1%. Rare Earth/Strategic Metals Vaneck ETF (NYSEARCA:REMX-5.6%. Alternative Harvest ETF (NYSEARCA:MJ-5.4%.

