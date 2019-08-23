NUGT, JNUG, DUST and SIL among weekly ETF movers

Gainers: Euro 2X ETN Vaneck (NYSEARCA:URR) +24.3%. Direxion Junior Gold Mine Bull 3X (NYSEARCA:JNUG) +14.9%. Gold Miners Bull 3X Direxion ETF (NYSEARCA:NUGT) +13.6%. Direxion S&P Biotech Bear 3X (NYSEARCA:LABD) +12.0%. Direxion Natural Gas Bear 3X (NYSEARCA:GASX) +11.8%.
Losers: Direxion Junior Gold Mine Bear 3X (NYSEARCA:JDST) -17.0%. Direxion Brazil Bull 3X (NYSEARCA:BRZU) -15.7%. Gold Miners Bear 3X Direxion ETF (NYSEARCA:DUST) -14.2%. Natural Gas Bull 3X Direxion (NYSEARCA:GASL) -13.4%. Direxion S&P Biotech Bull 3X (NYSEARCA:LABU) -12.0%.
Top non-leveraged gainers: G-X MSCI Pakistan ETF (NYSEARCA:PAK) +10.9%. Purefunds ISE Junior Silver ETF (NYSEARCA:SILJ) +7.8%. Global Silver Miners Ishares MSCI ETF (BATS:SLVP) +7.1%. Ipath S&P 500 VIX Mid-Term Futures ETN (BATS:VXZ) +5.7%. G-X Silver Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SIL) +5.6%.
Top non-leveraged losers: Amplify Seymour Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:CNBS) -6.7%. Spinnaker ETF Series The Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:THCX) -6.1%. Advisorshares Pure Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:YOLO) -6.1%. Rare Earth/Strategic Metals Vaneck ETF (NYSEARCA:REMX) -5.6%. Alternative Harvest ETF (NYSEARCA:MJ) -5.4%.
