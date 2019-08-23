Stocks spooked by escalating trade tensions as Trump lashes out

A wave of selling washed over the stock market after China announced an additional round of tariffs on U.S. goods and an angry Pres. Trump vowed to respond.

"We don't need China and, frankly, would be far better off without them," Trump tweeted, while ordering U.S. companies to start looking for alternatives to making products in China.

Trump also said he would officially respond to China's sometime this afternoon, but no response was announced by session's close.

Stocks briefly rose after Fed Chairman Powell's highly anticipated speech this morning, as investors seemed satisfied with a promise that the Fed was closely monitoring the trade war, but then plummeted following Trump's comments.

Trump's reaction may represent a new phase in his drive to shape U.S. corporate planning to align with his desire for U.S. companies to invest domestically and to force changes in China's behavior.

All 11 S&P 500 industry sectors finished in the red today, with energy (-3.4%) and information technology (-3.3%) losing more than 3% and utilities (-1.1%) posting the mildest loss.

Apple plunged 4.6%, and other trade-sensitive areas such as the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index (-4.4%) and Dow Jones Transportation Average (-3.3%) also fell sharply.

Today's tumble wiped out the week's earlier gains, with the Dow ending 1% lower for the week while the S&P 500 slid 1.4% and the Nasdaq lost 1.8%.

Amid the uncertainty and growth concerns, investors flocked to safe-haven assets including gold, which jumped 1.9% to $1,537.25/oz, and U.S. Treasurys, where the two-year yield stumbled 7 bps to 1.53% and the 10-year yield slipped 8 bps to 1.53%.