Dexcom prevails in patent dispute with WaveForm Tech

An Oregon district court has ruled in Dexcom's (NASDAQ:DXCM) favor invalidating two patents owned by AgaMatrix subsidiary WaveForm Technologies. The court granted DXCM's motion for summary judgement that the asserted claims of the two are invalid for "indefiniteness."

The company also prevailed in an earlier USPTO proceeding involving a third WaveForm patent.

DXCM General Counsel Patrick Murphy called the infringement allegations "meritless."

The companies' legal tussle has involved seven cases involving patents owned by both related to continuous glucose monitoring.