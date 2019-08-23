FedEx, UPS say in response to Trump they're fighting illegal drug shipments

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) and UPS say they already work closely with law enforcement to stop illegal shipments from entering the U.S. after Pres. Trump ordered delivery firms to refuse packages of the painkiller fentanyl from China.

FDX says it "already has extensive security measures in place to prevent the use of our networks for illegal purposes," and UPS "takes a multi-layered approach to security and compliance to identify and prevent delivery of illegal fentanyl and other illicit substances."

"The most common distribution medium is via the U.S. Postal Service," the U.S. Treasury said earlier this week when it announced sanctions against three Chinese nationals accused of trafficking fentanyl.

Shares of FDX, UPS and Amazon all fell more than 3% in today's trade after the latest escalation of U.S.-China tensions upended the broader stock market.