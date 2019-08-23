U.S. will boost tariffs on all Chinese goods

President Trump launches the next salvo in the trade war by announcing he'll boost the 25% tariff on $250B of Chinese goods to 30% as of Oct. 1.

The remaining $300B of Chinese goods will be taxed at 15% on Sept. 1, up from the planned 10%.

The moves come in response to China's decision to impose retaliatory tariffs on $75B more of U.S. goods, including soybeans, automobiles, and oil.

Invesco QQQ ETF (NASDAQ:QQQ), which tracks the Nasdaq 100 Index, rises +0.1% in after-hours trading and the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPY) also rises ~0.1% .

