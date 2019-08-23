Markopolos' GE short seller partner remains a mystery

Harry Markopolos' damaging assessment of General Electric (NYSE:GE) included a disclosure that he was working with a short seller whose identity remains a mystery more than a week later.

Markopolos has offered few details about his partner, saying only that it is a mid-size hedge fund based on the east coast and not known for shorting, and off-the-record chats with various short-seller players have revealed little, Bloomberg's Richard Clough reports.

If the short seller turns out to be a well-respected name, it could reinvigorate a short trade that had knocked $7B-plus from GE's market cap through Thursday, Clough writes; if it is a no-name player, CEO Larry Culp's contention that the report was "market manipulation, pure and simple" would gain some helpful validation.