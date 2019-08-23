Appeals court holds off $140M Sprint judgment receipt

An appeals court has ruled that Sprint (NYSE:S) will have to wait a little longer to get a $140M judgment from Time Warner Cable (now part of Charter (NASDAQ:CHTR)) in a dispute over Sprint patents, Bloomberg reports.

Time Warner Cable had filed a petition with the Supreme Court this week addressing both the size of the damages and the validity of Sprint's Voice over Internet Protocol patents in question. And it says both companies agreed no damages would be paid through pendency of all appeals.

The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit agreed, saying there's no harm in waiting a few weeks to see whether the Supreme Court will take up the case.