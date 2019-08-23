Clean Harbors rated Buy at Needham on hazardous waste, used-oil recycling

Clean Harbors (CLH -4.6% ) is resumed with a Buy rating and an $86 price target at Needham, but today's stock market bloodbath is rendering such bullish recommendations ineffective for now.

Needham's James Ricchiuti likes CLH's position as a "longtime industry leader" in hazardous waste disposal and used-oil recycling, and he expects improving adjusted EBITDA margins in both units.

Ricchiuti expects CLH's Environmental Services business will benefit from renewed investment in the U.S. petrochemical industry that should bring new chemical plants on line in the U.S. and drive higher-value waste streams to the Clean Harbors network.

Within its SafetyKleen business, CLH has made important changes to the used-oil business, which Ricchiuti says should deliver more stable results even during periods of volatility in oil prices.

Ricchiuti also foresees M&A and regulatory changes such as IMO 2020 acting as additional catalysts to results over the next year or two.

CLH's average Sell Side Rating is Outperform, while its Quant Rating is Neutral.