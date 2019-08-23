Triumph a big loser as Barclays cuts to Sell equivalent

Triumph Group (TGI -6.2%) plunges as Barclays downgrades shares to Underweight from Equal Weight with a $20 price target, trimmed from $23, saying it does not anticipate meaningful free cash flow over the next several years.
Barclays analyst David Strauss estimates TGI's annual free cash flow will come in well below $100M through FY 2022.
TGI's proposed sale of its Aerospace Structures unit could "optimistically" generate $550M in proceeds, which "really only covers the associated pension deficit," Strauss adds.
TGI's average Sell Side Rating is Hold, and its Quant Rating is Neutral.
