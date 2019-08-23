U.S. Steel to idle Indiana tin plant; ArcelorMittal to trim Weirton workforce

U.S. Steel (NYSE:X) says it plans to idle its East Chicago Tin plant in northeast Indiana by November, resulting in layoffs for ~150 employees.

The company says high levels of low-priced imported tin mill products entering the U.S. have forced it to consolidate its tin mill products production from three to two facilities at its Gary Works and Midwest plants in Indiana.

Also, ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) says it will lay off 100 workers at its Weirton tin mill in West Virginia.

MT also blames imports for its decision as well as the ongoing decline in the tin can market, as supermarkets devote more space to fresh food instead of canned goods.