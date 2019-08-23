Lincoln National updates debt tender offer

With the early tender deadline passed, Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) has updated on its cash tender offer for up to $150M in debt.
About $167M in aggregate principal was validly tendered by the early deadline, the company says.
Of $348M outstanding 6.15% senior notes due 2036 (the top acceptance priority), some $105.5M was tendered. Of $300M outstanding 4.85% senior notes due 2021, $61.8M was tendered.
Total consideration will be set on Monday at 10 a.m. ET; those tendering early are eligible for an early tender premium of $30 per $1,000 principal.
Shares are up 1.3% after hours.
