Disney's D23 turns to blockbuster film slate

Day 2 of Disney's D23 Expo is a day to set up the company's studio film slate -- a high-stakes presentation now that it's dominating the box office, setting an annual record in July.

There were high expectations for a full trailer to Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, but director J.J. Abrams says they're still working on it (though he did show the audience teaser footage). The film, the wrap-up to a nine-film saga, opens Dec. 20.

Director Ryan Coogler says of Disney's Black Panther sequel: "We really, really want it to be right." He had no footage nor a title to share, but the film will be out May 6, 2022.

With several stars exiting the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and a Spider-Man divorce from Sony (NYSE:SNE) that has that character leaving as well, attention turned to footage from Scarlett Johansson in Black Widow (now filming in London) and The Eternals, which has added Kit Harington from Game of Thrones as a cast member.

A slide featured upcoming Fox releases (including multiple Avatar releases), but studio chief Alan Horn said the Fox releases are "not quite ready" to be part of D23.