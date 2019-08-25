OSI Systems Q4 2019 Earnings Preview

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Monday, August 26th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.06 (+3.9% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $304.13M (+5.8% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, OSIS has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 3 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 2 downward.