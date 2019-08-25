U.S. and Japan reach trade deal in principle

President Trump says the U.S. and Japan have an agreement in principle and a formal trade agreement could be signed at the U.N. General Assembly in September.

Trump made the announcement after meeting with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe at the G-7 summit in France.

The trade agreement between the two nations will reportedly include a commitment by Japan to buy U.S. corn. Wheat, soy and corn farmers in the Midwest have been hurt by the U.S.-China trade war.

The trade deal also covers industrial tariffs and digital trade.

