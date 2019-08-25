Trump regrets not boosting tariffs more, White House explains

The White House came out with a statement to explain President Donald Trump's comment at the G-7 meeting that he had "second thoughts" about the escalating trade war with China.

"He regrets not raising tariffs higher," CNBC reports, citing a statement from White House spokeswoman Stephanie Grisham.

On Friday, Trump said he would raise existing tariffs on $250B of Chinese products to 30% from 25% on Oct. 1 and tariffs on an additional $500B of Chinese goods, scheduled to take effect Sept. 1, will be 15% instead of 10%.

Those came in response to China's vow to impose tariffs on another $75B of U.S. goods.

The offshore Chinese yuan is down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar to 7.175 per greenback.

