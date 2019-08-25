BlackRock may invest in infrastructure in Israel

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) -- the world's largest asset manager -- and representatives of the the Israeli government are discussing an investment in the country's infrastructure, Bloomberg reports, citing a top adviser to Israel's prime minister.

BlackRock declined to comment, but the company's CEO has said the firm was pursuing opportunities across the Middle East.

The company expressed interest in an investment and Israel offered to help with any regulatory barriers, Avi Simhon, the top economic adviser to Benjamin Netanyahu, told Bloomberg.

The asset manager opened its first office in Israel two years ago and partnered with local institutional investor Altshuler Shaham Group. It also recently listed some of its exchange-traded funds on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange.