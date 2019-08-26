Disney to open stores in 25 Target locations, plan 40 more by late 2020

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) and Target (NYSE:TGT) unveil a collaboration that will open 25 Disney stores inside select Target stores across the U.S. on Oct. 4, with plans for 40 additional locations by October 2020.

The new Disney "shop-in-shop" stores at Target locations will be operated by Target employees and carry more than 450 items, including toys, games and clothing.

The move helps extend Disney's reach beyond its mall locations, says Bob Chapek, the company's chairman of parks, experiences and products.

The new partnership with Target will boost Disney's total store count of 300 locations by ~22%.