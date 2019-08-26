Credit Suisse pouring investment into Swiss revamp

Credit Suisse (NYSE:CS) is revamping its Swiss unit with hundreds of millions of francs in investment and a new business area focused on retail and commercial clients.

That will include upgrades to the Swiss Universal Bank's digital offering, hiring client advisers, marketing and sponsorships.

The new business area -- Direct Banking -- will have more than 500 employees serving about 1M retail clients and 60,000 commercial clients.

“Credit Suisse’s market share tends to be lower in Swiss retail banking and among young bank clients than in most other client segments,” the bank says.