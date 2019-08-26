Deutsche Bank, UBS explored European banking alliance - WSJ

Deutsche Bank (NYSE:DB) and UBS (NYSE:UBS) have explored ways to combine their businesses, including talks as recently as June to form an unusual alliance of investment banking operations, WSJ reports.

A deal never coalesced, as the two sides failed to sort out difficult issues such as how to structure and allocate capital to any joint operations, according to the report.

But the talks between Germany and Switzerland's biggest lenders show how far European lenders are willing to go to address a punishing banking environment where European banks are struggling amid negative interest rates and slowing economic growth.