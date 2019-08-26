KKR makes progress on Axel Springer go-private deal

The final acceptance rate for a KKR tender offer for 45.9M Axel Springer (OTC:AXELF) shares has hit 42.5% of outstanding shares, marking a successfully accepted tender.
That figure surpasses the 20% minimum acceptance threshold.
KKR has also entered into agreements to acquire Axel Springer shares outside the public tender offer.
KKR's €63/share buyout offer put an equity value of €6.8B on the business, a 40% premium to the share price before the June 12 offer.
The closing of the deal is expected in coming months, the companies say.
Subscribe for full text news in your inbox