KKR makes progress on Axel Springer go-private deal

The final acceptance rate for a KKR tender offer for 45.9M Axel Springer (OTC:AXELF) shares has hit 42.5% of outstanding shares, marking a successfully accepted tender.

That figure surpasses the 20% minimum acceptance threshold.

KKR has also entered into agreements to acquire Axel Springer shares outside the public tender offer.

KKR's €63/share buyout offer put an equity value of €6.8B on the business, a 40% premium to the share price before the June 12 offer.

The closing of the deal is expected in coming months, the companies say.