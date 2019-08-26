No reply to lenders from Ascena Retail - report

Faltering Ascena Retail Group (NASDAQ:ASNA) is raising new bankruptcy worries alongside a New York Post report that the company hasn't returned calls or emails to a group of lenders for at least a month.

The group -- owner of brands including Dressbarn, Ann Taylor, Loft, Lane Bryant and Justice -- hasn't missed any payments yet.

But "It's been radio silence from Ascena, and the lenders" -- who collectively are owed more than $1.4B -- are "just spooked at this point," a source tells the Post.

There's also not been new information about the company's attempts to shutter Dressbarn by demanding landlords release 650 stores from their lease obligations (which could come to $302M if the landlords balk).