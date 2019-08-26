Futures bounce back after Trump says China "wants to make a deal"

S&P 500 futures jump, now +0.3%, after Trump says China wants to restart trade talks.
"China wants to make a deal," Trump said, adding he's gotten "two calls from China."
Trump's comments came at the beginning of his meeting with Egyptian president Abdel Fattah el-Sisi.
UPDATE: China Foreign Ministry spokesman Geng Shuang says he has no information on phone calls to the U.S. “I can tell you clearly that I haven’t heard of such a thing,” he said at Beijing's Monday briefing.
Futures were down as much as 1.6% in early overnight trading.
