Futures bounce back after Trump says China "wants to make a deal"

S&P 500 futures jump, now +0.3% , after Trump says China wants to restart trade talks.

"China wants to make a deal," Trump said, adding he's gotten "two calls from China."

Trump's comments came at the beginning of his meeting with Egyptian president Abdel Fattah el-Sisi.

UPDATE: China Foreign Ministry spokesman Geng Shuang says he has no information on phone calls to the U.S. “I can tell you clearly that I haven’t heard of such a thing,” he said at Beijing's Monday briefing.