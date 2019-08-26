Tesla inspecting sites for possible factory in Germany - report

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) is scouting out locations for a possible factory in Germany's North Rhine-Westphalia state, and first inspections have taken place, the Rheinische Post reports.

NRW, Germany’s most populous state, shares borders with the Netherlands and Belgium, and CEO Elon Musk said last year that Germany was a leading choice to build a new Gigafactory, adding "the German-French border makes sense, near the Benelux countries."

Tesla also is looking at the Germany's Lower Saxony state, which shares a border with the Netherlands, its economy minister said last week.