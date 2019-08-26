Yuan slumps to historic lows as investors flee trade war risk

China's yuan plunged to an 11-year low against the dollar in onshore trade and tumbled to a record low in offshore trade, as the U.S.-China trade war sparks wild swings with a resolution unlikely to be reached soon.

The onshore yuan fell 0.9% to 7.1448 vs. the dollar, its weakest point since February 2008, while the offshore yuan - which trades more freely - dropped to as low as 7.1858 vs. the dollar, its weakest in the nine years since the Chinese government allowed the currency to trade in Hong Kong and elsewhere outside mainland China.

"China's economy is slowing, so the yuan will only fall further unless authorities take steps to stop it," according to Takuya Kanda of Gaitame.com Research Institute in Tokyo.

ETFs: FXI, YINN, YANG, MCHI, GXC, FXP, PGJ, CN, CHIX, TDF, CHN, CXSE, XPP, FCA, YXI