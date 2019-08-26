UBS stays long gold, hikes price outlook to $1,600

Gold will extend its recent gains as the U.S.-China trade dispute slows growth, risking a deeper slowdown and inviting more central bank easing, UBS analysts say in predicting the yellow metal may hit $1,600/oz. within three months.

"Gold has demonstrated its safe-haven qualities and we stay long the metal, a trade we initiated in mid-May," according to the latest report from UBS's wealth management unit.

UBS has a three-month trading range of $1,450-$1,600, plus a six-month forecast of $1,600 and 12-month view of $1,650, after both the half-year and 12-month outlooks previously were set at $1,500/oz.

