Trump 'ordered' U.S. firms to leave China, but his authority is limited

The most worrisome - and confusing - part of President Trump's Friday tweetstorm may have been his declaration that U.S. businesses operating in China were "hereby ordered" to look for alternative locations.

Trump claimed he could use the International Emergency Powers Act of 1977 to force companies to move their supply chains out of China, but he later said he has no plans to do so for now, a point emphasized on the Sunday TV talk shows by U.S. Treasury Secretary Mnuchin and economic advisor Kudlow.

The president has no authority to simply order companies out of China, but the Act could allow him to block imports and freeze Chinese assets; such action would trigger an automatic override vote in Congress and prompt challenges in the courts.

The tariff escalation already is a negative overhang for overall markets, particularly shares of semiconductor and retail companies, and an emergency declaration would further weigh on the markets.

